26/11 attacks: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi pay homage to those who lost their lives

Union home minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes on Friday to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, in which 166 people were killed.

Shah said a grateful nation will always be indebted to the sacrifices of those who died and called the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks a “cowardly” act. “Heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks”, the home minister tweeted.

He hailed the courage of the security personnel who faced the terrorists following the terror attacks. “The whole nation will be proud of your bravery. A grateful nation will always be indebted to your sacrifice,” the home minister said.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid his tributes.

Gandhi, also, remembered the martyrs of the 26/11 attacks, sharing a two-minute video. “Salute to the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Jai Hind,” the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi while sharing the video.

Friday marked the 13th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that were carried out in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Considered among the deadliest terror strikes in India ever, they were carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

A total of 10 Lashkar terrorists carried out multiple shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai in an episode that lasted four days.

India and several other countries including the US, the UK and France have repeatedly asked Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks to justice, but no such firm initiative has been taken yet by Islamabad.

Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed continues to run his organisation and carry out anti-India activities. India has shared detailed evidence with Pakistan on a number of occasions, but Islamabad has refused to cooperate in the case.