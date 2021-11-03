Amit Shah rolls out Ayushman Bharat CAPF healthcare scheme

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday rolled out the Ayushmaan Bharat CAPF healthcare scheme at a national level for the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in all states. It is a joint initiative by home ministry and the National Health Authority (NHA), and it aims to provide cashless and paperless medical treatment at empanelled hospitals and access to health services across the country to CAPF personnel.

“On the auspicious occasion of ‘Dhanvantri Pooja’, which is celebrated in the honour of The God of Medicine, the process of distribution of health cards across CAPFs has begun,” stated the press release issued by the ministry of health. It further stated that the number of health cards issued to the CAPFs will be displayed on the website of the ministry of home daily. By the end of December, the scheme is likely to be covering all 3.5 million CAPF personnel.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given paramount importance to the security forces of the country and taken multiple steps for their welfare and that the CAPFs should take care of the country’s security without any worries, since the Modi government will take care of their families, he added.

The ‘Ayushmaan CAPF’ scheme was first launched by Shah in Assam on January 23 this year. It will cover officials and serving personnel and their dependents from seven forces--Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) under the scheme.

Beneficiaries of the scheme can collect the Ayushman CAPF e-card from respective forces. This card will be activated at empanelled private hospitals using a copy of service ID and Aadhaar or any other government-approved photo ID. The e-card can also be obtained from Pradhan Mantri Aarogya Mitra (PMAM) stationed at PM-JAY empanelled private hospital using the same documents.

