Amit Shah reacts to Satyapal Malik's Pulwama claims: 'If this is true…'

Responding to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik's allegations against the Centre for its handling of the situation after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, Union home minister Amit Shah asked why Malik didn't speak up when he was at the administration, questioning the credibility of his claims.

Union home minister Amit Shah.(ANI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the Pulwama terror attack. In a recent interview, Malik had alleged that the paramilitary personnel were “denied” aircraft and made to commute by road despite a terror attack threat.

"Why is not the soul awoken when you are in power...the credibility of such remarks should be seen by people, journalists...if all this is true, why was he quiet when he was the governor…these are not issues of public discussion. I want to say to the people of the country that the BJP-led government hasn't done any such thing which needs to be hidden. If some remarks are made for personal, political self-interest after leaving us, those should be evaluated by the people, media...," Shah said at India Today Karnataka Roundtable 2023 on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress had earlier accused the BJP-led Union government of “minimum governance and maximum silence" and asked for its response to the allegations made by Malik.

Responding to a query on Malik was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation following his allegations, Shah said, Malik has been called by the probe agency “for the third time” as part of the investigation into an alleged insurance scam.

“According to my information, he has been called a second or third time. An investigation is underway, some new information or proof must have come to light and he has been called for the third time. There is no truth in this that he has been called for speaking against us,” the home minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Referring to Malik's allegations against the BJP-led government, Shah said he should be asked “why these things (have) come to mind after leaving us”.

Answering another question about the decision to appoint Malik as Jammu and Kashmir governor, Shah said he had worked in the Bharatiya Janata Party for a long time and was also a former party vice president.

“A selection was made, sometimes this happens in politics...If someone keeps changing attitude, form from time to time, what can we do, people should understand,” he said.

Malik on Friday said that he has been called by the CBI for giving clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The CBI has asked me to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in J-K on April 27 or 28,” he said when asked on the alleged insurance scam involving Reliance General Insurance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He had earlier alleged the involvement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary in the matter.

Responding to Malik's allegations, Ram Madhav had on April 13 sent him a legal notice demanding a public apology from him within 48 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON