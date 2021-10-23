Amit Shah says August 5 for J&K will be written in 'golden letters'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah, who is on his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, claimed that terrorism has “reduced and stone pelting has become invisible”, and pledged support to the cause of development there.

“Terrorism has reduced, stone pelting has become invisible and ...I want to assure you that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin peace of J&K, no one can obstruct development here. It's our commitment,” the home minister said on Saturday, reported ANI.

Shah, who held a security review meeting at Raj Bhavan on Saturday afternoon, hailed the abrogation of Article 370 and said, “5th August, 2019 will be written in golden letters. It was the end of terrorism, nepotism, corruption... J&K youth has to contribute to the development of the Union Territory, it is their responsibility.”

"Earlier a common youth of Jammu and Kashmir could not imagine becoming a chief minister, union minister...It was restricted to a few families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it possible that the common youth can think of becoming an MLA, MP, Chief Minister...Democracy has been brought to the grassroots level. This was earlier restricted to a few families," he added.

Shah’s high-profile visit comes after a spate of militant attacks against civilians took place in the Valley. About 11 civilians, including five non-locals, were killed by armed militants. As he reached J&K, he went to meet the family members of Jammu and Kashmir police inspector Parvaiz Ahmad who was shot dead by terrorists on June 22 near his home in Nowgam, while returning from the local mosque. Shah offered his condolences and handed over documents of appointment to Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar, on compassionate grounds, the home ministry told reporters.

Amit Shah is slated to inaugurate the Srinagar-Sharjah International flight, and address panchayat members and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

