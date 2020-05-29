e-paper
Amit Shah seeks CMs’ views on extension

Officials familiar with Shah’s meeting with the CMs said many states have reiterated that the lockdown should be extended with considerable relaxation in economic activity.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 05:53 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah asked about various activities pertaining to the lockdown, economic activity as well as the status of migrant workers, the number of people still stranded etc. during his 5-6 minute-long conversation with the CMs, according to officials(PTI)
         

Three days before the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown comes to an end, union home minister Amit Shah spoke to all the chief ministers to discuss the current situation, their views on extending the lockdown and future strategy to fight the pandemic.

Officials familiar with Shah’s meeting with the CMs said many states have reiterated that the lockdown should be extended with considerable relaxation in economic activity. He took note of suggestions, which will be taken into consideration.

According to officials of two state chief ministers’ offices, who didn’t wish to named, Shah asked about various activities pertaining to the lockdown, economic activity as well as the status of migrant workers, the number of people still stranded etc. during his 5-6 minute-long conversation with the CMs.

Earlier, this virtual meeting used to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. An officer at the Centre said that he may not interact with the CMs this time.

It is also for the first time that Amit Shah personally called all the CMs to get their views on the lockdown. Many CMs have stated that they want the lockdown to continue but also want a gradual return to normal life.

