Amit Shah shifts to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bungalow

The Home Minister was allotted Vajpayee’s bungalow after the BJP stormed back into power for a second successive time in the Lok Sabha elections.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New DelhI
Amit Shah was earlier staying at 11, Akbar Road.
Amit Shah was earlier staying at 11, Akbar Road.(ANI Photo )
         

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday moved into the residence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 6A, Krishna Menon Marg in the national capital.

Shah was earlier staying at 11, Akbar Road residence.

The Home Minister was allotted Vajpayee’s bungalow after the BJP stormed back into power for a second successive time in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Krishna Menon Marg residence was lying vacant following Vajpayee’s demise last year. The house-warming ceremony had been conducted on August 15.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 19:32 IST

