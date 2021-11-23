Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amit Shah sought report on attack on TMC leaders: Party MPs

“Amit Shah told us that he had spoken to the Tripura CM on phone yesterday and assured us that he would seek a report from the state,” TMC MPs said.
TMC MPs shout slogans during a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs over alleged police brutality in Tripura, in New Delhi, on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A Trinamool Congress delegation met Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday over alleged incidents of violence against their leaders in Tripura, following an unprecedented demonstration in front of the home ministry at the North Block.

The protests also coincided with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Delhi visit and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee rushing to Tripura after the party’s youth wing chief Sayani Ghosh was arrested on various charges in the state.

“We told him in detail how leaders were being arrested and MPs being beaten up. He told us that he had spoken to the Tripura CM on phone yesterday and assured us that he would seek a report from the state,” said a delegation of Trinamool leaders, including MP Derek O’Brien, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy, after their meeting with Shah.

Former Union minister and TMC MP Saugata Ray said Shah assured he will look into the issues.

The lawmakers from Bengal sat for over three hours outside the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday morning. They got an appointment to meet Shah in the afternoon.

“We primarily had three things to tell him, that the Supreme Court’s order instructing the state government to allow all opposition parties to campaign in a peaceful and orderly manner hasn’t been given to us. Second, we requested him to look into the Sayani Ghosh case, and of course we raised the issue of brutality against party leaders,” TMC MP Dola Sen said.

West Bengal CM Banerjee, who was scheduled to land in Delhi in the evening, planned to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several issues, including the Tripura situation.

“During my visit to Delhi, I will be meeting the prime minister. Apart from various state-related matters, I will be raising issues concerning the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction as well as the Tripura violence,” she told reporters before leaving for Delhi.

Banerjee wondered why the human rights commission was “not taking a note” of the ongoing use of brute force in the northeastern state.

