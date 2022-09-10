Amit Shah to address key BJP meeting today in Jodhpur, Ashok Gehlot’s turf

Union home minister Amit Shah is set to address a key party meeting on Saturday in Jodhpur, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s turf. Shah arrived in Jaisalmer for his weekend visit to the Congress-ruled state on Friday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah would be addressing the valedictory ceremony of the BJP's OBC Morcha's national working committee meeting. He will also address the inaugural session of the BJP's booth-level workers meeting. While the meeting for the OBC (other backward classes) National Committee is to be held at 12 pm, the other session is scheduled for 2 pm.

In a tweet, earlier on Saturday morning, Shah posted in Hindi that he was set to travel from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur. "I will participate in various programs in Virbhoomi of Rajasthan. First, I will pay respects to the heroes at the victory pillar in Jaisalmer and then worship Tanot Mata. Then in Jodhpur, I will address the National Working Committee and Booth President General Conference of BJP OBC Front," he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visuals showed him laying a wreath at the Tanot Vijay Stambh and offering prayers at the Jaisalmer shrine.

Ahead of the OBC National Committee meeting, union minister Bhupender Yadav attacked the Congress. “Whenever the issue of reservation of other backward classes came up, the Congress did not support it. Since 2014, the government - under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi -has been working tirelessly for the community,” he said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amit Shah's visit to Rajasthan comes at a time when the Congress has been holding pan-India foot march with an eye on 2024 national elections. The Bharat Jodo Yatra - launched earlier this week - has already triggered a war of words between the two parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.