Amit Shah to chair J&K security review meeting on Thursday

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Thursday to review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, in which he is likely to direct the security forces to maintain a pressure on the terror supporters and infrastructure, people familiar with the development said. Union home minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

The review meeting will be held in Delhi and is likely to be attended by Lt governor Manoj Sinha, Union home Secretary Govind Mohan, director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, J&K police chief Nalin Prabhat among other senior officers from the ministry of home affairs and central agencies.

The last such review meeting on J&K was chaired by Shah on September 1.

“In tomorrow’s meeting, the HM is likely to emphasise on the zero tolerance policy against terrorism and instruct all security agencies to remain alert and operate in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” said an officer.

Officials said that post Pahalgam terror attack in April, there are continuous operations to dismantle the terror network in the Union Territory while also ensuring that tourism returns back to normal.

Forty-eight tourist destinations were closed after the Pahalgam terror attack. In June, Sinha reopened 16 destinations while 12 were opened on September 27.