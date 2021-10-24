Amit Shah to inaugurate research centre at IIT Jammu, address rally today

Union home affairs minister Amit Shah will on Sunday inaugurate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh will be present at the inauguration ceremony.

The home minister will also address a public rally at the ground adjoining the fourth bridge over Tawi river in Bhagwati Nagar. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) president of the Jammu & Kashmir Ravinder Raina said earlier said that it will be a "huge public rally". Addressing a meeting if party workers at the BJP headquarters in Jammu earlier, Raina said that the rally should be organised in such a manner so as avoid inconvenience to the visitors at the gathering as well as for the nearby dwellers and commuters.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Shah met families of soldiers and civilians killed in a spate of terrorist attacks in the Valley throughout the month. He asked the country’s top police officers, present at a nearly-four-hour-long meeting, as to why despite the heavy presence of troops in the Valley and the available resources, incidents of prolonged encounters with terrorists and radicalisation of local youth were taking place. At least 32 civilians have been shot by terrorists in Kashmir this year. Of these, 11 have been killed in October.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to completely root out the terrorism and infiltration for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir," Shah said in a tweet after the meeting.

Shah also held a security review meeting in Srinagar, followed by an interactive session with the members of Jammu & Kashmir's youth club where he said that the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir will be restored after delimitation of constituencies and the upcoming assembly elections.

Later in the evening, Shah flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport. The flight took off from Srinagar to Sharjah.