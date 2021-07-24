Amit Shah to review Covid situation, other challenges with northeastern states

Union home minister Amit Shah will review the coronavirus situation in the northeast on Saturday and also discuss several other important issues with chief ministers, chief secretaries and police chiefs of the states in the region, officials said.

Apart from states’ handling of the pandemic with special focus on vaccination, Shah is likely to discuss the overall law and order scenario, economic challenges, special projects and schemes apart from interstate conflicts.

Shah will also chair a meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC), which will see top officials from the DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) ministry, besides other linked departments, participate to give inputs and receive feedback to the NE states.

An official of the host state of Meghalaya said on condition of anonymity that it will draw Centre’s attention to numerous issues facing the state.

“Militancy, law and order, border disputes, development issues, drug trafficking and Covid issues will be the core issues to be placed forward by the government … we are hopeful of a positive outcome,” the official said.

Shah will first inaugurate the multipurpose conference center and exhibition facility at the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) in Umiam, Ri Bhoi District, then proceed to inaugurate the Interstate Bus Terminal at Mawiong before entering Shillong and wind up the inauguration spree by attending the inaugural ceremony of the Cryogenic Oxygen Plant and Paediatric Ward at Umsawli in the suburbs of the state, sometimes also referred to as the Scotland of the East.

The next day, Shah will participate in a tree plantation drive organised by Assam Rifles, play tribute to Swami Vivekananda at the world acclaimed Ramakrishna Mission at Sohra and inaugurate the Greater Sohra Water Supply Scheme at Cherrapunjee before returning to Guwahati.

In between the announced itinerary, the home minister will also meet civil society groups to discuss their various demands, especially those linked to the boundary issue and ILP (Inner Line Permit). He will also meet party workers.