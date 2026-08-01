Amit Shah urges youth to read Bhagavad Gita Rahasya: 'You'll never make mistakes in life'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged young people to read Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Rahasya, saying its teachings would ensure they "never make mistakes in life".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the presentation of 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026' to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in Pune, Maharashtra. (ANI)

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Speaking at the Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune, where National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was honoured, Shah described Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak's interpretation of the Bhagavad Gita as a timeless guide for young people.

"I appeal to all the youth to read the Gita through the perspective of Tilak Maharaj. You will never make a mistake in your life," Shah said.

He added that Tilak's interpretation explained how an ordinary citizen, student and young person could imbibe the principles of the Bhagavad Gita in everyday life."

He also exhorted the younger generation to read Tilak's work, saying, "Tilak Maharaj's writings will never go out of fashion. They are eternal and will continue to guide the nation."

Amit Shah says Lokmanya Tilak’s teachings still relevant

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{{^usCountry}} Shah said that Tilak's life and teachings continue to inspire the country's youth and remain relevant in nation-building. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah said that Tilak's life and teachings continue to inspire the country's youth and remain relevant in nation-building. {{/usCountry}}

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"Tilak united people and connected them with the freedom movement through the public Ganesh festival. India is now moving firmly on the path of cultural nationalism laid down by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and no one can reverse that journey," Shah added.

Describing Tilak as one of the foremost architects of India's freedom movement, Shah said his ideas on nationalism, self-rule and social awakening continue to guide the nation.

He said that Tilak's immortal slogan, "Swarajya is my birthright, and I shall have it," gave a new direction to India's freedom struggle and inspired generations of freedom fighters.

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Shah said the slogan made people realise that self-rule was their right and not a favour from anyone.

Doval honoured

Shah conferred the prestigious 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026' upon National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Pune, drawing a parallel between the "fearless" nationalist vision of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the modern-day security framework established by the NSA.

Shah emphasised that the "lack of backbone" in India's previous foreign policy has been replaced by a "backbone of steel" under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the execution of NSA Doval.

“When he became Prime Minister in 2014, he made his first appointment... he appointed Ajit Doval ji as the NSA. Today, India's foreign policy has become a foreign policy with a backbone of steel; no one can deny this. We have, along with self-respect, strengthened our position in the world.”

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Shah said that awards like the Lokmanya Tilak National Award serve as a source of inspiration rather than a mere “show-off.”

"When such individuals are honoured, the feeling of gratitude of society towards them is discharged in a way, because those who dedicated their entire lives to society, honouring them is the responsibility of society. But along with this, living a life like such personalities also inspires many people, turning this tradition into a continuous stream. Today, the Tilak Award that has been conferred upon Ajit Doval ji, for those who live for this country, who work for this country - citizens of every field- it will become a place of great inspiration," the home minister asserted.