Home / India News / Amit Shah visits ailing former UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow hospital
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits ailing former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh at SGPGI in Lucknow. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits ailing former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh at SGPGI in Lucknow. (PTI)
india news

Amit Shah visits ailing former UP CM Kalyan Singh in Lucknow hospital

Amit Shah, on his visit to see Kalyan Singh, was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and minister of medical education Suresh Khanna.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the ailing former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

The 89-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vetera who has also served as the former governor of Rajasthan was admitted to the ICU on July 4 after he contracted an infection and showed reduced consciousness level.

Shah was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and minister of medical education Suresh Khanna.

In the latest medical bulletin update on Singh's health, the hospital said that the former Kalyan Singh continues to remain critical. Singh is being administered oxygen through a mask, hospital officials had said in mid-July.

"Former chief minister of UP and ex-Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical, but his clinical parameters are under control," the hospital said in a statement.

Singh is on a life-saving support system and being closely monitored by expert consultants, it said.

The former UP chief minister's health is being monitored by the senior faculty of critical care medicine, cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology. SGPGIMS director R K Dhiman is also closely monitoring Singh's treatment on a daily basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah kalyan singh
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.