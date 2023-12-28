Amit Shah's 2024 goal for Telangana: '35 percent votes and...'

Hyderabad: BJP stalwart Amit Shah on Thursday set the target of 10 seats and 35 percent vote share for the party's Telangana unit for the 2024 general elections. The party had won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. Union home minister Amit Shah speaks during a meeting with Telangana BJP leaders and workers in Ranga Reddy district. (PTI)

At a meeting of local leaders in Telangana, union home minister Amit Shah said BRS was a sunken ship and the Congress was a sinking ship. He said the BJP is the future of Telangana.

"You have to work hard. The BJP is being seen as the state's future. You have to ensure that at least 10 lotus blooms here," he was quoted as saying, referring to the party's election symbol.

In 2019, the BJP's vote share was a respectable 20 percent, considering the party was not a major player going into the elections. The BJP had won 9 seats, whereas the Congress won three.

Amit Shah vowed he will keep visiting Telangana till the BJP forms a government in the state.

The Congress won the recent assembly elections in the state. Revanth Reddy is now the chief minister of Telangana.

Shah also offered prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near the historic Charminar.

The BJP is slowly making inroads in Telangana. Earlier this year, the party won the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. In the assembly elections, it doubled its vote share to 14 percent and won 8 seats in the 119-strong assembly.

After the meeting, BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman said Amit Shah drew up an action plan for Telangana BJP to win over 10 seats with a vote share of 35 per cent in the next Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

The BJP secured second positions in 19 seats and polled over 50000 votes in 24 seats.

