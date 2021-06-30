Amitabh Kant gets 1-yr extension as Niti Aayog CEO

The Centre has granted a one-year extension to Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer (CEO) of National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) till June 2022.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in tenure of Shri Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog for a further period of year beyond 30.06.2021 to 30.06.2022 or until further orders whichever is earlier….” his extension order notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training reads.

A batch 1980 IAS officer, Kant has played an instrumental role in initiatives such as Make in India, Start-up India, Incredible India. The Kerala Cadre ex-IAS officer has also been piloting the Union government’s ease of doing business initiative.

Kant was appointed for a two-year term as the CEO of the public policy think tank in 2016 which was extended until June 30, 2019. This was followed by another two-year extension until June 30 this year.