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AMMK MLA expelled after praising Vijay in TN assembly

TTV Dhinakaran expelled AMMK MLA S Kamaraj for praising CM C Joseph Vijay, calling it a betrayal of party discipline amid political tensions.

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chennai
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The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday expelled its MLA S Kamaraj for “anti-party activities”, soon after he praised chief minister C Joseph Vijay on the floor of the assembly.

AMMK MLA expelled after praising Vijay in TN assembly

Kamaraj, the lone AMMK legislator who won from Mannargudi in the recent assembly elections, lauded Vijay during the second day of the assembly session and expressed confidence in his leadership.

“Various leaders and many youth have come to this assembly. The future of the country is in the hands of the youth. Our chief minister is a good youth and I have confidence that he will provide excellent administration,” Kamaraj said.

Referring to the recent political developments, he added, “Some bitter incidents occurred in the past due to political conditions. Today, only chief minister C Joseph Vijay can provide efficient administration.”

The remarks triggered a sharp reaction from Dhinakaran, who accused Kamaraj of betraying the party and alliance workers. In a statement, Dhinakaran said Kamaraj’s conduct was against party discipline and announced his expulsion from AMMK.

 
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