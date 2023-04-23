Amritpal Singh feared wife Kirandeep Kaur's arrest; stored funds in UK: Report

Fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, arrested from Moga on Sunday morning, had been under immense pressure after his wife Kirandeep Kaur, a British national, was placed under surveillance and being tracked by the Punjab Police, India Today reported citing sources in the state government.

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his wife Kirandeep Kaur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were fears that his wife would be arrested and accused of assisting Amritpal Singh in his escape, as he had allegedly routed funds through her and stashed them in the UK, the report added.

Kirandeep had a visa that was valid until July, and she wanted to leave India before it expired. Amritpal was unable to flee the country as he wanted to ensure his wife's safety first and avoid her arrest.

Watch: Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh's NRI Wife, Who Is Kirandeep Kaur?

Fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, arrested from Moga on Sunday morning, had been under immense pressure after his wife Kirandeep Kaur, a British national, was placed under surveillance and being tracked by the Punjab Police, India Today reported citing sources in the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were fears that his wife would be arrested and accused of assisting Amritpal Singh in his escape, as he had allegedly routed funds through her and stashed them in the UK, the report added.

Kirandeep had a visa that was valid until July, and she wanted to leave India before it expired. Amritpal was unable to flee the country as he wanted to ensure his wife's safety first and avoid her arrest.

The report also claimed that the operation to arrest Amritpal Singh was monitored by chief minister Bhagwant Mann throughout the night, and around 4am, it was confirmed that Amritpal was surrounded with no escape route.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Kirandeep was not allowed to board a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar.

Amritpal is facing charges of disrupting communal harmony, attempt to murder and attacking police, and was also booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

A UK citizen, Kirandeep was stopped by the immigration officials at the airport as a lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against her by the Punjab Police.

Kirandeep, who married the radical leader on February 10, had to take Air India’s (AI 169) flight, which was scheduled to depart for London at 1.20pm, said officials. Kirandeep was also questioned by officials of the immigration, customs, intelligence bureau and other central agencies for around three hours, said a senior Punjab Police official. Officials familiar with the development said Kaur was trying to return to London even before the expiry of her 180-day visa. Her parents live in London and it would have been her first visit to the UK after her marriage, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After questioning, she was asked to return to Jallupur Khera — Amritpal’s ancestral village — at 2.45pm, said officials.

Amritpal Singh arrested in Rode village of Punjab's Moga

Amritpal was arrested in Rode village of Punjab's Moga district, more than a month after the state police launched a crackdown against him following the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate.

The 29-year-old Amritpal was arrested at 6:45am after police personnel surrounded him in Rode village, leaving him with no way to escape, Inspector General of Police, Sukhchain Singh Gill told a news conference in Chandigarh.

Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode village and Amritpal was last year anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De' outfit at an event held in this village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON