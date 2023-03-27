Amritpal Singh's new picture surfaces — maroon turban, sunglasses and a can

A new picture of fugitive 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on Monday on social media even as the hunt for the pro-Khalistani leader entered Day 10. Amritpal has remained untraceable since a Punjab Police crackdown against him and members of his ‘Waris Punjab De’ began on March 18.

In the picture, it appears that Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh are sitting atop a truck.

Papalpreet is said to be Amritpal's mentor. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistan's spy agency ISI. In the photo, Amritpal is seen wearing a jacket, a maroon turban and sunglasses. Amritpal is also seen holding a can. His companion, sitting beside him, is in a sweatshirt.

In another picture, Amritpal and Papalpreet can be seen sitting on a three-wheeler along with a bike, apparently used to flee Punjab.

In another picture, Amritpal and Papalpreet can be seen sitting on a three-wheeler along with a bike.

Amritpal and Papalpreet were allegedly harboured by a woman, identified as Baljit Kaur, at her home in Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district on March 19, the police had earlier said. She has been arrested by the Punjab Police.

The police operation began about three weeks after Amritpal and his supporters stormed into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar to secure the release of an arrested man. Six police personnel were injured.

On March 25, CCTV footage emerged purportedly showing Amritpal talking on a mobile phone. The preacher escaped the police dragnet in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Meanwhile, one more associate of Amritpal was brought to Assam on Monday and lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail where seven others like him are already there. Varinder Singh, suspected to be the bodyguard of the fugitive Amritpal, was arrested a few days ago in Punjab.

