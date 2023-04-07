Amritpal Singh went through surgery to look like Bhindranwale: Report

Before coming to India and taking the reins of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh went to Georgia for cosmetic surgery to look like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, The Indian Express reported citing intelligence sources. The information has been sourced from Amritpal Singh's close aides lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail after being arrested in the crackdown on Waris Punjab De. Read | Amritpal Singh trained by ISI in Georgia, linked to SFJ: Intel

Before coming to India, Amritpal Singh was in Georgia where he believed to have undergone cosmetic surgery apart from ISI training.

The radical Sikh leader is on the run since March 18 and evaded arrest so far. From hiding, he sent messages to his followers and condemned that he is being called a fugitive.

Before coming to India, Amritpal Singh was a truck driver in Dubai and his emergence in the Punjab scene was through social media as he used to take part in ClubHouse audio room discussions but was never a speaker. Reports said Deep Sidhu did not like Amritpal Singh and even blocked his number as Amritpal's leaning was more towards Khalistan. But after Deep Sidhu's death, Amritpal Singh was announced as the chief of Waris Punjab De on Facebook and soon after he came to India.

When Amritpal Singh arrived in India, he was a baptised Sikh and started dressing like Bhindranwale. Like Bhindranwale, he started moving with a band of armed followers to soon gain the moniker Bhindranwale 2.0.

During his Dubai stay, Amritpal Singh came in contact with the Pakistani spy agency ISI, officials earlier said. In Georgia, he was trained by ISI as well, intelligence officials claimed.

"During his stay in Dubai, which is a hub for ISI agents, Amritpal Singh was offered money as part of a well-orchestrated plan to revive militancy in Punjab. He was sent to Georgia for training by ISI before his flight to India,” an official told HT earlier.

After Amritpal Singh escaped the police dragnet, several of his photos were issued in the public so that he can be identified easily. In those photos, it was clear that Amritpal Singh sported different looks at different times and it was only recently that he started styling like Bhindranwale.

