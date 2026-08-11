Amritpal Singh's Waris Punjab De fields Indira Gandhi assassination convict's son for 2027 Punjab elections

Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh’s party Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Monday named Satwant Singh, son of Kehar Singh — who was convicted of conspiracy in the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and subsequently hanged to death — as its first candidate for the Punjab assembly polls due early next year.

Satwant Singh, 61, will take his first electoral plunge from the Bassi Pathana constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

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Satwant, 61, will take his first electoral plunge from the Bassi Pathana constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district. A resident of Mustafabad village in Bassi Pathana, Satwant is a retired bank official.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference in Amritsar by Tarsem Singh, WPD acting president and Amritpal’s father, and Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa.

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Indira Gandhi's assassination

Indira was assassinated by her two bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh on October 31, 1984, to avenge Operation Bluestar. Kehar Singh was regarded as the mastermind of the assassination plot and hanged to death along with Satwant Singh in Tihar jail on January 6, 1989.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2024 Lok Sabha poll, Khalsa, Beant’s son, won the Faridkot seat as an independent while Amritpal Singh, founder of Akali Dal (WPD), romped home from Khadoor Sahib constituency signalling a resurgence of radical Panthic sentiment in Punjab politics. In the 2024 polls, Satwant had campaigned for Khalsa. Waris Punjab De's agenda for polls {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024 Lok Sabha poll, Khalsa, Beant’s son, won the Faridkot seat as an independent while Amritpal Singh, founder of Akali Dal (WPD), romped home from Khadoor Sahib constituency signalling a resurgence of radical Panthic sentiment in Punjab politics. In the 2024 polls, Satwant had campaigned for Khalsa. Waris Punjab De's agenda for polls {{/usCountry}}

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Tarsem said the agenda of the party is not limited to seeking political power, but was focused on Panthic principles, Punjab’s rights and recognising the contribution and dignity of families associated with sacrifices for the community.

On the recent political criticism alleging that the party was distancing itself from families linked to past sacrifices, he stated that nominating Satwant’s son serves as direct proof to the contrary.

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“Our recognition of such families is not confined to public statements,” Tarsem said, adding that family members of those who have made such sacrifices are also being given organisational responsibilities. As part of the organisational drive, the party has appointed Satwant’s nephew Sukhwinder Singh Agwan to its parliamentary board, he added.

The party reaffirmed that its campaign for the state elections will remain focused on regional rights, Sikh political prisoners, and representation for prominent Panthic families.