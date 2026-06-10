Will work for Panthic unity: Ayali after joining Amritpal-led outfit

Rebel Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali on Tuesday joined the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) in the presence of Amritpal Singh’s father, Tarsem Singh, and Independent MP from Faridkot, Sarabjit Singh Khalsa. The three-time MLA from Dakha ruled out any possibility of aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the 2027 assembly polls. (HT)

The outfit was formed last year, and its leader, Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, is currently lodged in a jail in Assam in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

After joining the outfit, the three-time MLA from Dakha ruled out any possibility of aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the run-up to the 2027 assembly polls and said his focus would remain on working towards “Panthic unity”.

“I have joined this organisation without any precondition. In the coming days, we will make efforts towards Panthic unity,” Ayali said.

Ayali said he will work alongside the organisation to raise issues concerning Punjab, including the release of ‘Sikh prisoners’, unemployment and the law and order situation.

“Punjab’s issues and the Panth’s issues have remained unresolved for a long time; we will fight for them. Even though the National Security Act was revoked, Amritpal continues to remain in jail in Assam,” he said.

Welcoming Ayali, Tarsem Singh said the organisation was open to allying with all like-minded leaders.

“Despite the withdrawal of the NSA, my son has not been released. Successive governments have failed to tackle Punjab’s drug menace effectively, and the state’s youth continue to pay the price. Like Ayali, we invite more like-minded leaders to join us,” he added.

Ayali also clarified that he would not resign from the Punjab Assembly. “Waris Punjab De is currently an organisation and not a registered political party. Therefore, the question of resigning from the assembly does not arise,” he said. Ayali is one of the three SAD MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.