Amritsar train accident live updates: 61 killed as train runs over crowd watching Dussehra

At least 61 people were killed and 74 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said.

The train was coming from Jalandhar when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak near Amritsar, where at least 300 people were watching ‘Ravana dahan’ at a ground adjacent to the tracks.

Here are the live updates:

7:15 AM IST Justin Trudeau expresses condolences "My thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one in the tragic train crash in Amritsar, India. Canadians are keeping you in our hearts tonight & wishing all those injured a full recovery."—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) October 20, 2018





7 AM IST Railway board chairman visits accident site #AmritsarTrainAccident : Ashwani Lohani, Chairman Railway Board, visits the site of accident where the DMU train ran over people who were watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0qhYIx0bJQ — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018



