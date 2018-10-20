Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 20, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Amritsar train accident live updates: 61 killed as train runs over crowd watching Dussehra

Amritsar train accident: Tragedy struck at a Dussehra celebration in Amritsar on Friday when a speeding train ran over a festive crowd that spilled on to the tracks while watching the customary burning of a giant Ravana effigy.

By | Oct 20, 2018 07:16 IST
highlights

At least 61 people were killed and 74 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said.

The train was coming from Jalandhar when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak near Amritsar, where at least 300 people were watching ‘Ravana dahan’ at a ground adjacent to the tracks.

Here are the live updates:

7:15 AM IST

Justin Trudeau expresses condolences

7 AM  IST

Railway board chairman visits accident site

6:30 AM IST

Wrong to blame Railways:

It would be wrong to say that Railways is responsible for this accident. There are two manned level-crossing on that track, both were close. It is a main line. There is no speed restriction there, Ashwani Lohani, Chairman Railway Board, told ANI news agency.