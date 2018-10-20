Amritsar train accident live updates: 61 killed as train runs over crowd watching Dussehra
Amritsar train accident: Tragedy struck at a Dussehra celebration in Amritsar on Friday when a speeding train ran over a festive crowd that spilled on to the tracks while watching the customary burning of a giant Ravana effigy.
7:15 AM IST
7 AM IST
6:30 AM IST
At least 61 people were killed and 74 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a train near here, officials said.
The train was coming from Jalandhar when the accident occurred at Joda Phatak near Amritsar, where at least 300 people were watching ‘Ravana dahan’ at a ground adjacent to the tracks.
Here are the live updates:
Justin Trudeau expresses condolences
"My thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one in the tragic train crash in Amritsar, India. Canadians are keeping you in our hearts tonight & wishing all those injured a full recovery."—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau— CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) October 20, 2018
Railway board chairman visits accident site
#AmritsarTrainAccident : Ashwani Lohani, Chairman Railway Board, visits the site of accident where the DMU train ran over people who were watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0qhYIx0bJQ— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2018
Wrong to blame Railways:
It would be wrong to say that Railways is responsible for this accident. There are two manned level-crossing on that track, both were close. It is a main line. There is no speed restriction there, Ashwani Lohani, Chairman Railway Board, told ANI news agency.