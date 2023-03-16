Amruta Fadnavis, Priyanka Chaturvedi's Twitter fight over designer case: 'What's happening in Maharashtra?'

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday called out her bete noire Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the deputy CM issued a statement in the Assembly on the FIR filed by Amruta against a designer alleging threat. The issue took an ugly turn as Amruta Fadnavis called Priyanka Chaturvedi 'chatur' and Priyanka rebuffed with 'Fad-noise' in a no-holds-barred Twitter fight.

Amruta Fadnavis's FIR against her 'designer friend' led to an ugly spat between Amruta and Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MP on Thursday raised questions over the designer episode and said an independent inquiry should be done into the case as the police come under the home minister, which is Fadnavis himself and the complainant is his wife Amruta. "What is happening in Maharashtra Sri Narendra Modi ji?" the MP tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement on the case in the Assembly on Thursday after NCP leader Ajit Pawar raised the issue. In his statement, Fadnavis said the accused is the daughter of Anil Jaisinghani, a criminal with several cases against him. His daughter met Amruta in 2015-16 for the first time. They came in touch again in 2021 and became close. The designer also offered some clothes to Amruta. After some time, she sought Amruta's help and said there are many fake cases against her father. She told Amruta that Jaisinghani knew some bookies who can be raided to get some money. When Amruta refused, she offered to pay ₹1 crore to save her father, Fadnavis said. Amruta blocked her number following which she received some videos and messages from an unknown number. "In one video, a girl is packing money in a bag and the bag is seen in my house," Fadnavis told the House.

Amruta Fadnavis's FIR against her 'designer friend' led to an ugly spat between Amruta and Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed surprise over how the incident unfolded that a daughter of a criminal apparently gained access to Fadnavis's house and remained friends with Amruta for five years. The accused woman, a designer, also gave Amruta jewellery and clothes for promotional purposes.

The spat continued as Priyanka Chaturvedi called out Amruta for taking designer clothes for promotion leading to "messy situations later". "I don’t know why a demand for independent investigation has rattled you so much and honestly you should have reported her the day she gave you money making tips!" Priyanka said.

“I know ur औक़ात is about switching masters & pulling down honest & independent women. Why do u need to ask Miss चतुर pokey nose for an independent investigation-I’m myself demanding for it. Let the truth reg deceit come out to light along with real faces behind this treachery,” Amruta replied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The enmity between Amruta and Priyanka goes a long way as Priyanka Chaturvedi accused that Devendra Fadnavis, when he was the chief minister, moved the salary accounts of the Mumbai Police to Axis Bank where Amruta holds a senior position.

What is the Amruta Fadnavis vs designer case?

1. Amruta Fadnavis filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against Anishka, a designer and an acquaintance of Amruta. She said Anishka and her father tried to bribe her with ₹1 crore. Amruta reportedly received threats from Anishka.

2. Anishka was seeking help from Amruta regarding her father who has several cases against him, Devendra Fadnavis said.

3. Anishka told Amruta that his father knew some bookies who can be raided to make some money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Amruta blocked Anishka after refusing to help her in any way. Then she received a video in which a girl was seen packing cash in a bag and the bag was seen in Devendra Fadnavis's house.

5. Fadnavis said it was a political conspiracy to finish his career, to implicate him in a bribery case.

6. Fadnavis informed the House that a forensic check was made on the said video and it has been established that the bags -- shown in the video as being filled with case and the one in Fadnavis's house -- are different.

7. The FIR was filed a few days ago and was not made public.

8. The Mumbai police booked Anishka and her father under sections 120 (B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. No arrest has been made as of now, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. Fadnavis said it was a plan to trap him and his family and political personalities were involved.

10. Since Fadnavis hinted at political conspiracy against him, Priyanka Chaturvedi countered and questioned how can the police inquire into allegations brought by the deputy CM's wife.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON