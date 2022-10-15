Amul hikes certain milk brand prices by 2/ litre in all states except Gujarat

Gujarat-based Indian dairy state government cooperative society, Amul has hiked the price of full cream milk and buffalo milk by ₹2 per litre in all states except Gujarat, news agency ANI reported quoting RS Sodhi, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited.

Amul’s full cream milk which sold at ₹61 has now hiked to ₹63. This is the third price hike this year as earlier Amul increased prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands by ₹2 per litre in August and also made a hike in March before that.

एक महत्वपूर्ण सूचना:



Amul दूध के दाम 2 रुपए बढ़े



धन्यवाद 🙏 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 15, 2022

The opposition parties took to Twitter to attack the Centre on the unexpected price hike amid the festive season. Congress party, informing about the ₹2/ litre hike in a short sarcastic tweet wrote 'thank you'. Its Bihar unit attacked the hike calling it “Modi Mehngai (inflation).”

Also Read | Vegetable, cereal prices push inflation to 7.41%

AAP's Raghav Chadha who had predicted last week that milk products could see a hike in price due to "unabated rise in fodder prices and spread of the lumpy virus," quoted his claim and mocked the government saying, “Milk is competing with petrol when it comes to price rise.” Chadha in his tweet slammed the government for “breaking the common man's back", and said that “average Indian families continue to pay for the mistakes of an apathetic government.”

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) earlier this week said that Amul will be merged with five other cooperative societies to create a multi-state cooperative society. He said the move will ensure products are exported following their certification and its profit will also directly benefit the farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON