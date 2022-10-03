Amul shares doodle on Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I, calls it a ‘masterpiece’

Ponniyin Selvan I, a period drama directed by filmmaker Mani Ratnam, was released on September 30 and is doing wonders at the box office. The film, which has received rave reviews from both critics and viewers, stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Shobhita Dhulipala, among others. Now, Amul has shared a creative on Mani Ratnam's magnum opus and hailed it as a 'masterpiece'.

"Epic film, by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan released!" wrote Amul while sharing the post on Instagram. The doodle features animated versions of Aishwarya, Trisha, Vikram and Karthi. All four are relishing a piece of bread with some butter. A text on the creative reads, "Get your Mani’s worth!"

Take a look at Amul's post on the recently released Ponniyin Selvan I below:

The post was shared a day ago on Instagram and has received more than 10,000 likes. The doodle has also received a flurry of comments from netizens.

An Instagram user wrote, "Great one. Though, ironically, they left out the titular character in the image. " "Masterpiece," posted another with heart and hundred points symbol emoticons. "Lovely and brilliant movie," commented a third. "Brilliant piece of art work. This movie is great," shared a fourth. Have you watched Ponniyin Selvan I? Did you like the film?