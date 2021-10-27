Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Analysis on for use of Covaxin in kids: Govt
india news

Analysis on for use of Covaxin in kids: Govt

This is the first time the drugs controller general of India (DCGI), VG Somani, has taken this long to grant an approval following the SEC’s decision
On October 12, the expert group looking into vaccine approvals gave its clearance for the use of Covaxin in the 2-18 age group. (File photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:20 AM IST
By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi

The national drugs regulator continues to analyse Covaxin data before granting approval for emergency use in children, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday, as questions remain over why the clearance hasn’t come even though the subject expert committee of the central drugs standards control organisation recommended its use in children two weeks ago.

“This is a sensitive matter as it deals with children; therefore, the government has been clear, and taken a stand, from the start to not interfere in the decision-making on this technical topic. Let technical experts handle it. However, according to the information that I have, the technical committee has granted its approval on the matter, and the data is being further analysed. Decision on the vaccine’s use in children will be based on the outcome of that analysis. The analysis is not only based on local data but also on what’s the global trend as it deals with children,” said Mandaviya.

This is the first time the drugs controller general of India (DCGI), VG Somani, has taken this long to grant an approval following the SEC’s decision. The emergency use authorisation in all other six Covid vaccines that are approved for use in India, was granted in a day or two.

RELATED STORIES

A senior official familiar with the development earlier said about the delay, “We will have to be extremely careful when talking about Covid-19 vaccination in children as even the developed countries that have begun vaccinating their children, are treading cautiously. The whole world is watching and we cannot afford to slip.”

On October 12, the expert group looking into vaccine approvals gave its clearance for the use of Covaxin in the 2-18 age group, raising the possibility that children could soon begin to receive doses since Bharat Biotech’s shot is already being administered in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covaxin covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Change in promotion quota for SC/STs will lead to chaos: Centre

NCB decided not to act, Sameer Wankhede went ahead

Goa Oppn demands CM Sawant’s resignation, inquiry into Satya Pal Malik’s charges

Supreme Court to peruse 2002 Gujarat riots’ SIT closure report
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP