Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation vid for budding entrepreneurs | Watch

Businessman Anand Mahindra, known for his active social media presence, shared a motivational video for entrepreneurs on Monday. The video shows a man who’s seen helping people crossings a waterlogged road for a fee. Sharing the video on his Twitter profile, he said entrepreneurship is ‘everywhere and unstoppable.’

The video, which has about 1.9 lakh views, shows a man with a trolley taking money from two women standing on the pavement. The women board his trolley after paying a fee, after which he pushes the trolley across the road. Soon, two men on the other side also take a ride on his trolley to cross the road.

Sharing the video with the ‘Monday motivation’ hashtag, Mahindra wrote “entrepreneurship & Enterprise. It’s everywhere. unstoppable,” and invited quick reactions from netizens.

People lauded the man’s creative solution to find opportunity in every crisis.

One user reacted to the video saying, “where the government fails entrepreneurship steps in."

“That's amazing...It's showing that anyone who understands the need of hour and takes action can capitalise absolutely anything,” tweeted another user.

