Home / India News / Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation vid for budding entrepreneurs | Watch

Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation vid for budding entrepreneurs | Watch

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 04:21 PM IST

The video shows a man with a trolley taking money from two women standing on the pavement who board his trolley, after which he takes them across the waterlogged road.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group.(HT file)
Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group.(HT file)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Businessman Anand Mahindra, known for his active social media presence, shared a motivational video for entrepreneurs on Monday. The video shows a man who’s seen helping people crossings a waterlogged road for a fee. Sharing the video on his Twitter profile, he said entrepreneurship is ‘everywhere and unstoppable.’

The video, which has about 1.9 lakh views, shows a man with a trolley taking money from two women standing on the pavement. The women board his trolley after paying a fee, after which he pushes the trolley across the road. Soon, two men on the other side also take a ride on his trolley to cross the road.

Sharing the video with the ‘Monday motivation’ hashtag, Mahindra wrote “entrepreneurship & Enterprise. It’s everywhere. unstoppable,” and invited quick reactions from netizens.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra hails this Bolero driver as the ‘best’ in the world. Here’s why

People lauded the man’s creative solution to find opportunity in every crisis.

One user reacted to the video saying, “where the government fails entrepreneurship steps in."

“That's amazing...It's showing that anyone who understands the need of hour and takes action can capitalise absolutely anything,” tweeted another user.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
anand mahindra
anand mahindra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out