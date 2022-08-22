'Anand Sharma's move shows…': Jyotiraditya Scindia targets Congress

Union minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said the resignation of Anand Sharma from the chairmanship of the steering committee for the party's Himachal Pradesh assembly elections shows its internal condition is in shambles.

Sharma, one of the tallest Congress leaders, resigned from the chairmanship of the party's key panel on Sunday, days after another leader of the G23 grouping Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as chairman of the campaign committee in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said he was not consulted on the planning for the assembly elections and cited several examples where he was not even invited for discussions.

“I am an ordinary BJP worker. The more we speak about Congress's condition, the less it is. Shows how their internal condition is in shambles,” news agency ANI quoted Scindia as saying.

“Our (BJP) mindset and ideology are about patriotism and the development of the nation. Under the leadership of PM Modi, party chief JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah, every worker of the BJP are going ahead with that resolve,” he added.

A former Union minister and deputy leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, Sharma was appointed chairman of the steering committee in Himachal Pradesh on April 26.

In March 2020, Scindia quit the Congress to join the BJP - which led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia had claimed that he had been “hurt and distressed” that he had not been able to serve people in his previous organisation. “So, I took this decision to be a part of the country’s progress,” he said, crediting Modi for bringing in reforms in different sectors of the economy.

(With inputs from PTI)

