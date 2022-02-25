Anand Subramanian, NSE's ex top official, arrested by CBI

Anand Subramanian, former group operating officer at the NSE, was arrested by the CBI late on Thursday night days after he was questioned about his role at the country's largest stock exchange. The central probe agency had also put out notices against Subramanian amid probe over irregularities at the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The emails exchanged between the NSE's former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna with a 'yogi' living in the Himalayas have gained wide attention in the midst of the investigation. Ramakrishna was questioned for 12 hours by the CBI last week in the ‘tick-by-tick’ manipulation case - that pertains to the unfair dissemination of information from the servers of the exchange to those of the stock brokers.

Earlier this month, Market regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) had slapped a fine of ₹3 crore on Ramkrishna for exchanging confidential information over emails with this ‘yogi’, an unknown individual.

Several key decisions that she took as the NSE head between 2014 and 2016, a February 11 SEBI order revealed, were influenced by her interactions with this unknown individual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A probe by the NSE later revealed that the email id in question was operated by Subramanian. He too was slapped with a fine of ₹2 crore.

Ramakrishna's predecessor Ravi Narayan, the NSE’s former MD and CEO, was also asked to pay a ₹2 crore fine.

The CBI had put out lookout circulars against all three of them to stop them from leaving the country.

In 2018, the central probe agency had filed a case against stock broker Sanjay Gupta, owner and promoter of Delhi-based OPG Securities Pvt Ltd, for allegedly making gains by getting early access to the stock market.

"It was alleged that the owner and promoter of said private company abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of NSE, Mumbai had provided unfair access to said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2012 that enabled it to login first to the exchange server of the stock exchange that helped to get the data before any other broker in the market," the CBI said in the FIR (first information report).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Swati Bhasin A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul. ...view detail