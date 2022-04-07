Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Anand, TM Krishna part of panel to frame education policy

Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, musician and activist T M Krishna and vice-chancellor of Saveetha University L Jawaharnesan are among the 13 members to frame the new education policy, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said
According to a statement issued by chief minister MK Stalin’s office, the new education policy will highlight the ancient culture of Tamil Nadu, its present position and future objectives. (PTI)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

Tamil Nadu chief minister (CM) M K Stalin on Tuesday announced the formation of a 13-member panel — headed by former Delhi high court chief justice D Murugesan — for framing state’s new education policy, said an official on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by chief minister’s office, the new policy will highlight the ancient culture of Tamil Nadu, its present position and future objectives.

Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, musician and activist T M Krishna and former vice-chancellor of Saveetha University L Jawaharnesan are among the 13 members. The panel will give its recommendations to frame the new education policy within a year, said the CM.

Previously, Stalin had spoken about the state education policy while rejecting the National Education Policy (NEP) saying it was anti-Tamil language.

The state had also opposed many aspects of the NEP, including conducting the common entrance examinations for all the courses under the University Grants Commission (UGC), introduction of a three-language formula, and conducting common exams for Classes 3, 5, and 8

The state government had announced the formulation of panel during the budget session and the announcement of its members was made on Tuesday.

Stalin had also vehemently opposed the National Eligibility cum Entrance (NEET) Test for medical examination and the state assembly had also passed a bill removing NEET as an examination for admission into medical colleges in the state.

The other members of the expert panel include retired professor from the Institute of Mathematical Science R Ramanujam; state planning commission members Sultan Ismail and R Sreenivasan;former education specialist with the UNICEF Aruna Ratnam; Tamil writer S Ramakrishnan; educationists Tulsidas and S Madasamy; headmaster of Government Panchayat Union Middle School, Kichankuppam, Nagapattinam district, R Balu; and Jayashree Damodaran from Agaram Foundation.

Before Tamil Nadu, Kerala government in 2020 had also asked the state’s education department to examine NEP and bring state education policy.

