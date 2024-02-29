Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event begins in Jamnagar, 51,000 served food

Pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani commenced with the traditional practice of ‘anna seva’ in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday. Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani, his fiancee Radhika Merchant and other family members participated in serving traditional Gujarati cuisine to the villagers at the Jogwad village near the Reliance Township in Jamnagar. Anant Ambani and his fiancé Radhika Merchant distribute traditional Gujarati food to villagers during 'anna seva'.(ANI)

Along with Radhika Merchant, her parents Viren and Shaila Merchant and her maternal grandmother joined the ‘anna seva’. The initiative aims to provide meals to approximately 51,000 local residents of the village and will continue for the next few days.

Following the ‘anna seva’, the attendees also enjoyed traditional folk music. Popular Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi captivated the audience with his exceptional performance. Anticipated to be traditional and extravagant, the pre-wedding events promise to showcase the splendour of Indian culture. Guests will also be presented with traditional scarves crafted by women artisans hailing from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

Reliance Foundation recently shared a video on their Instagram account showcasing women from Gujarat intricately crafting Bandhani scarves for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. The footage also features Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, personally interacting with the artisans, expressing her joy and appreciation for their diligent efforts.

"These women pour their hearts and souls into the craft, preserving age-old techniques and breathing life into stories as ancient as the land itself. Swadesh is empowering communities and preserving age-old craftsmanship," Reliance Foundation captioned the post.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Who are the guests?

Invitations have been extended to prominent figures including Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Bhutan's Queen Jetsun Pema, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Saudi Aramco chairperson Yasir Al Rumayyan for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant scheduled from March 1 to 3.

The guest list also featured notable personalities such as former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Canada Stephen Harper, World Economic Forum chairperson Klaus Schwab, former president of Bolivia Jorge Quiroga, and former PM of Australia Kevin Rudd.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at Antilia, the family's residence in Mumbai.

Ambanis' businesses

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's three children, have been actively engaged in leading and overseeing significant ventures of RIL in recent years. Their responsibilities include managing various sectors such as retail, digital services, energy, and materials businesses. Additionally, they hold positions on the boards of crucial subsidiaries within the Reliance Industries conglomerate.

(With inputs from ANI)