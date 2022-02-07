Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ananthapuramu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased
india news

Ananthapuramu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was amongst the deceased, while two other men, six women and a boy were reported to be killed.
At least nine people were killed after a car and a lorry collided at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 11:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 7) announced an ex-gratia amount of 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Twitter that the amount will be given from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuramu district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased," the PMO tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

At least nine people were killed after a car and a lorry collided at Budagavi village of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapuram district on Sunday.

The family was returning to their native village at Uravakonda from Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka when a speeding lorry rammed into their vehicle, police sources said.

According to news agency ANI, a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was amongst the deceased, while two other men, six women and a boy were reported to be killed.

The SUV was so mangled that it became difficult to remove the bodies, the police said.

The police have registered a case and the bodies were sent for a post-mortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh pm modi road accident
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP