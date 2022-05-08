Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Anarchist Kejriwal…’: Tejasvi Surya after Khalistan flags found in Himachal Pradesh assembly
india news

‘Anarchist Kejriwal…’: Tejasvi Surya after Khalistan flags found in Himachal Pradesh assembly

Punjab's social fabric is already suffering, the BJP MP wrote on Twitter, ‘cautioning’ people of the hill state.
Khalistan flags tied on the main gates and walls of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha complex, at Tapovan in Kangra district. (PTI)
Published on May 08, 2022 07:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday ‘cautioned’ people of Himachal Pradesh against ‘anarchist’ Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. “Not a coincidence that Anarchist Kejriwal and separatist forces are trying to enter Himachal Pradesh together. Himachal must identify and isolate such forces of destruction. We don't want incitement and violence in the State. Punjab's social fabric is already suffering,” Surya wrote on Twitter.

 

Also Read | Khalistan flags found tied on Himachal Pradesh assembly's gate, CM says ‘cowardly act’

Surya's ‘advise’ came after a war of words erupted between the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which governs the hill state, over the incident. Besides the flags, pro-Khalistan slogans were also found scribbled on the walls of the assembly complex.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | AAP's Manish Sisodia on Khalistani flags found at Himachal assembly

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls later this year, and though the Congress is the primary opposition party, the AAP, after coming to power in Punjab earlier this year, is trying to make inroads in another state. However, it has been repeatedly accused of being sympathetic towards Khalistan supporters.

 

In the run-up to Punjab polls, former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas made serious allegations against Kejriwal. Then, on April 29, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government came under severe flak after a clash broke out in Patiala between a right-wing group and pro-Khalistan protesters. Earlier this month, the AAP was forced to expel its social media in-charge in Himachal Pradesh, Harpreet Singh Bedi, for his pro-Khalistan tweets.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur announced that an FIR has been registered in connection with the flag incident. “Strict action will be taken against the accused. We have been observing for the last few days that some powers are behind such incidents. They will not be successful or spared,” Thakur told news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
tejasvi surya arvind kejriwal khalistan movement himachal pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP