‘Anarchist Kejriwal…’: Tejasvi Surya after Khalistan flags found in Himachal Pradesh assembly

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday ‘cautioned’ people of Himachal Pradesh against ‘anarchist’ Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after Khalistan flags were found tied on the main gate of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. “Not a coincidence that Anarchist Kejriwal and separatist forces are trying to enter Himachal Pradesh together. Himachal must identify and isolate such forces of destruction. We don't want incitement and violence in the State. Punjab's social fabric is already suffering,” Surya wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Khalistan flags found tied on Himachal Pradesh assembly's gate, CM says ‘cowardly act’

Surya's ‘advise’ came after a war of words erupted between the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which governs the hill state, over the incident. Besides the flags, pro-Khalistan slogans were also found scribbled on the walls of the assembly complex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | AAP's Manish Sisodia on Khalistani flags found at Himachal assembly

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls later this year, and though the Congress is the primary opposition party, the AAP, after coming to power in Punjab earlier this year, is trying to make inroads in another state. However, it has been repeatedly accused of being sympathetic towards Khalistan supporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the run-up to Punjab polls, former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas made serious allegations against Kejriwal. Then, on April 29, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government came under severe flak after a clash broke out in Patiala between a right-wing group and pro-Khalistan protesters. Earlier this month, the AAP was forced to expel its social media in-charge in Himachal Pradesh, Harpreet Singh Bedi, for his pro-Khalistan tweets.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur announced that an FIR has been registered in connection with the flag incident. “Strict action will be taken against the accused. We have been observing for the last few days that some powers are behind such incidents. They will not be successful or spared,” Thakur told news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON