Andhra CM calls for safety audit in ‘red category’ industries after pharma blast

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called upon all hazardous industries falling under the “red category” to conduct regular internal safety audits so as to prevent explosions and fire accidents in the wake of the pharma factory blast in Anakapalli district, which claimed the lives of 17 people. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu meets an injured victim of the Achyutapuram Pharma Company accident at Visakha Hospital, in Anakapalli on Thursday. (PTI)

Naidu made these comments as he inspected the premises of the Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd, located in the Atchutapuram special economic zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district on Thursday. Naidu pointed out that in the last five years, 119 incidents took place in the SEZ, killing 120 people. “I appeal to all the industries, especially those companies under red category, to immediately take up internal safety audits,” Naidu said.

During his visit, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister announced ex gratia of ₹1 crore each to the families of the deceased and ₹50 lakh each to the grievously injured employees. ₹25 lakh will also be given to people who suffered minor injuries.

“The government will stand by the affected families in the future. We will take all necessary measures to prevent accidents,” Naidu said, after calling on the families of the deceased and also injured workers at the King George Hospital at Visakhapatnam.

Naidu went round the premises of Escientia pharma company and inspected the unit where the explosion took place. Anakapalle district collector Vijaya Krishnan and officials of the factories department explained in detail how the mishap occurred.

Later, he had an hour-long review with all the senior officials of the industries, labour and factories departments, besides district authorities and medical and health department officials to discuss the steps to be taken to prevent such accidents in future.

Speaking to reporters before winding up his tour, the chief minister said it was imperative that industries should be established for generation of employment and revenue for the government. “But at the same time, maintenance of safety standards is paramount. We cannot compromise on the safety of workers, especially in the industries falling under red category,” he said.

He said the incident at Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd took place due to lack of safety measures. The company is under the “red category”.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the pharmaceutical company did not follow proper standard operating procedure,” the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who condoled the loss of lives, also announced ex gratia from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of ₹2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.”

The rescue operations, which began at the chemical unit, soon after the accident took place at 2.15pm on Wednesday, concluded at around midnight. In all, 17 bodies were recovered from the accident site.