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Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation stone for $15 bn Google AI data centre near Visakhapatnam

Adani Group announced a $100 billion investment plan to develop integrated infrastructure across renewable energy, power transmission, and data centres.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 01:34 pm IST
Written by HT News Desk
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Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a $15 billion Google Artificial Intelligence data centre near Visakhapatnam, marking a major push to India’s digital infrastructure.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu with Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and Srinivasa Varma, with State Education and IT Department Minister Nara Lokesh, during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Google Cloud AI Data Center, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (@AndhraPradeshCM X/ANI Photo)

The 1 GW facility, spread across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli villages, is expected to be among the country’s largest AI data centres, offering advanced cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage. The project is part of Andhra Pradesh’s broader plan to build a multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem of around 6.5 GW, positioning the state as a major data hub.

Adani Group announced a $100 billion investment plan to develop integrated AI infrastructure across renewable energy, power transmission, digital networks, and data centres.

Jeet Adani said the Vizag project reflects a defining moment in India’s digital journey. “There are moments in history when the future announces itself with clarity and conviction. Today is one such moment in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh’s emerging gateway to India’s digital future,” he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 
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