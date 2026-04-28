Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu lays foundation stone for $15 bn Google AI data centre near Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a $15 billion Google Artificial Intelligence data centre near Visakhapatnam, marking a major push to India’s digital infrastructure.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu with Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and Srinivasa Varma, with State Education and IT Department Minister Nara Lokesh, during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Google Cloud AI Data Center, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (@AndhraPradeshCM X/ANI Photo)

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The 1 GW facility, spread across 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli villages, is expected to be among the country’s largest AI data centres, offering advanced cloud infrastructure and large-scale data storage. The project is part of Andhra Pradesh’s broader plan to build a multi-gigawatt digital ecosystem of around 6.5 GW, positioning the state as a major data hub.

Adani Group announced a $100 billion investment plan to develop integrated AI infrastructure across renewable energy, power transmission, digital networks, and data centres.

Jeet Adani said the Vizag project reflects a defining moment in India’s digital journey. “There are moments in history when the future announces itself with clarity and conviction. Today is one such moment in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh’s emerging gateway to India’s digital future,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the need for scale, Adani added, “For India to lead in the age of AI, it must build infrastructure at scale within the country. That is why we have committed $100 billion to build a platform that supports India’s AI growth.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the need for scale, Adani added, “For India to lead in the age of AI, it must build infrastructure at scale within the country. That is why we have committed $100 billion to build a platform that supports India’s AI growth.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He noted that the group is developing an integrated ecosystem spanning energy generation, transmission, digital networks and data centres. “Our role is to enable the ecosystem that AI depends on, because the future of AI will be shaped by infrastructure and enabled by energy,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that the group is developing an integrated ecosystem spanning energy generation, transmission, digital networks and data centres. “Our role is to enable the ecosystem that AI depends on, because the future of AI will be shaped by infrastructure and enabled by energy,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I would like to acknowledge Google and Mr Sundar Pichai for their continued belief in India’s role in shaping the future of technology, along with Mr Thomas Kurian and Mr Bikash Koley for driving this collaboration forward. This partnership brings together global technology leadership, connectivity at scale and integrated infrastructure capability,” Adani added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I would like to acknowledge Google and Mr Sundar Pichai for their continued belief in India’s role in shaping the future of technology, along with Mr Thomas Kurian and Mr Bikash Koley for driving this collaboration forward. This partnership brings together global technology leadership, connectivity at scale and integrated infrastructure capability,” Adani added. {{/usCountry}}

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(with inputs from PTI)

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