Andhra CM Jagan announces panel to fast-track investments

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the constitution of a high-power committee led by chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy to follow up on the implementation of the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed at the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) that concluded at Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the investors to move from the MoU stage to grounding their investments in Andhra Pradesh at the earliest. (PMO India Twitter)

The committee, comprising special chief secretary (industries) R Karikal Valaven and senior officials of the chief minister’s office, would track the investment proposals and see that the projects are grounded in fast-track mode.

“The investment proposals are an indication of the faith reposed by the investors in the state government and its pro-industry policies,” the chief minister said in his concluding remarks at the closure of the summit.

The chief minister requested the investors to move from the MoU stage to grounding their investments in Andhra Pradesh at the earliest.

“We assure you that our government expedites the facilitation of your businesses taking the matters forward,” he said.

Jagan said the state government executed 352 MoUs with an investment commitment of over ₹13 lakh crore and employment potential of over 600,000 during the two-day summit.

“In the energy sector alone, as many as 40 MoUs worth ₹8.84 lakh crore have been signed to create 1.90 lakh jobs. In the information technology and IT-enabled sector, as many as 56 MoUs were signed for an investment of ₹25,587 crore and will generate employment for 1.04 lakh people. In the tourism sector, 117 MoUs have been signed for an investment of ₹22,096 crore to generate employment for 30,787 persons,” he said.

Jagan said significant investments were committed in the renewable energy sector, particularly in pumped storage and production of green hydrogen and green ammonia, to create carbon-free emissions.

The chief minister remotely inaugurated 14 industrial facilities spread over Sri City, Pydibhimavaram, Tirupati and AP Special Economic Zone- Atchutapuram. These units have been set up with an investment of ₹3,841 crore and will be employing 9,108 workers.

During the summit, 15 sector sessions were organised with over 100 speakers showcasing AP’s growing strengths. These 15 focus sectors include the automobile and EV sector, healthcare and medical equipment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, green ammonia, agri-processing and tourism.

In addition, four sessions, with UAE, Netherlands, Vietnam, and Australia, were organised for collaboration opportunities with Andhra Pradesh.

Union minister for shipping Sarbananda Sonowal, who attended the second day of the summit, said, “In true letter and spirit of cooperative federalism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to extending wholehearted support to Andhra to accelerate growth.”

Sonowal said the Centre, under Sagarmala, sanctioned the modernisation of Visakhapatnam fishing harbour for ₹150 crore.

Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy said Andhra had a bright future in the pharma, tourism, petrochemical, engineering goods and seafood sectors.

