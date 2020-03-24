e-paper
Home / India News / Andhra CM Jagan Reddy calls for CBI probe into Amaravati land dealings during Naidu regime

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy calls for CBI probe into Amaravati land dealings during Naidu regime

An official statement from the chief minister's office said the government decided to entrust the case to the CBI owing to the high-profile nature of the accused involved and the need to carry out the investigation in the inter-state and international areas.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:17 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh’s Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has called for a probe into the Amaravati land dealings during the previous Naidu regime.
Andhra Pradesh's Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has called for a probe into the Amaravati land dealings during the previous Naidu regime.(ANI File)
         

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in land dealings in and around the Amaravati capital region during the Telugu Desam Party regime.

An order to this effect was issued by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government on Monday.

“The government has decided to entrust to CBI the cases of irregularities committed by persons officiating in the erstwhile government of Andhra Pradesh while designating the new capital for the state,” the order said.

The government sent a reference and the report of the cabinet sub-committee to the department of personnel and training under the Centre, with a request for CBI to take up the investigation.

“The in-principle consent of the Government of Andhra Pradesh under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 has been conveyed,” the order said.

An official statement from the chief minister’s office said the government decided to entrust the case to the CBI owing to the high-profile nature of the accused involved and the need to carry out the investigation in the inter-state and international areas.

The Jagan Reddy government had constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on February 21 to probe the alleged irregularities and insider trading in Amaravati during the Naidu regime.

The SIT, led by deputy inspector general (DIG) of Intelligence Dr Kolli Raghuram Reddy, was notified as a police station with state-wide jurisdiction with powers to summon anybody for questioning under relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The SIT was asked to probe the alleged irregularities, corruption, nepotism and pilferage of funds in the land pooling and other issues related to the Amaravati capital region. But even before the SIT completed its probe, the government decided to entrust the probe to the central agency.

