Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday invited global semiconductor companies to explore investment opportunities in the state, describing Andhra Pradesh as one of India's most investment-friendly destinations.

Andhra CM pitches state as semiconductor manufacturing hub at Singapore roundtable

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Addressing the Semicon Ecosystem Roundtable in Singapore, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh follows a "Speed of Doing Business" approach to facilitate investments and industrial growth.

"This is the right time for investors to explore opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. I invite industrialists to visit the state within the next 30 days and assess the policies and opportunities available," Naidu said, according to an official press release.

He said India is among the safest destinations for investments globally and noted that Andhra Pradesh offers a conducive environment for industries through investor-friendly policies and faster approvals.

Highlighting the state's potential in semiconductor manufacturing, he said a semiconductor manufacturing facility would soon be established in the Rayalaseema region.

The chief minister noted that Rayalaseema also offers significant opportunities in defence, aerospace, electronics, fighter aircraft manufacturing and automobile production.

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{{^usCountry}} Representatives of several Singapore-based semiconductor companies attended the roundtable meeting and discussed opportunities for collaboration and investments in Andhra Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Representatives of several Singapore-based semiconductor companies attended the roundtable meeting and discussed opportunities for collaboration and investments in Andhra Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among the participants were representatives from GlobalFoundries, NXP, ASMPT, One System Technologies, TechSend Photomask and Aquatech. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the participants were representatives from GlobalFoundries, NXP, ASMPT, One System Technologies, TechSend Photomask and Aquatech. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The discussions focused on strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem and exploring investment opportunities in manufacturing and allied sectors in Andhra Pradesh, the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The discussions focused on strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem and exploring investment opportunities in manufacturing and allied sectors in Andhra Pradesh, the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the chief minister released a book titled 'CBN@361 Degrees - Polymath' in Singapore, which analyses his leadership style and decision-making as a public administrator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the chief minister released a book titled 'CBN@361 Degrees - Polymath' in Singapore, which analyses his leadership style and decision-making as a public administrator. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Naidu participated in an event organised by a local Telugu association in Singapore and formally released the book. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu participated in an event organised by a local Telugu association in Singapore and formally released the book. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He presented the first copies to the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana and representatives of the association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He presented the first copies to the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana and representatives of the association. {{/usCountry}}

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The book was authored by Shakamuri Srinivasa Prasad, a senior journalist and editor, and translated into English by retired IAS officer KV Satyanarayana.

According to the author, the book examines several decisions taken by Naidu over the years and analyses his role as a visionary leader in governance and development.

Prasad said Naidu's decision-making could be compared with that of globally recognised leaders such as former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

He noted that Naidu's vision for Andhra Pradesh's development and his commitment to the construction of Amaravati as the state capital were examples of his approach as a leader.

The author said the book also highlights lesser-known aspects of Naidu's public life through observations and opinions expressed by former Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority Chairman Ramanath on various occasions.

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During the event, representatives of the association presented Naidu with a commemorative silver coin issued to mark the centenary of Lee Kuan Yew, regarded as the architect of modern Singapore. The organisers said the book would soon be released in Telugu, Hindi and other Indian languages.

They also noted that the digital version of the previously published book 'Chandrababu X.0' had recorded around eight million downloads.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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