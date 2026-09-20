Andhra CM seeks steps to mitigate drought-like conditions

As nearly 75% of Andhra Pradesh is reeling under drought-like conditions due to the impact of El Nino effect, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alerted the district authorities on taking up contingency measures to mitigate the crisis.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Andhra CM/X)

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Naidu conducted a review meeting at the camp office in the morning to assess the prevailing drought conditions, their impact on agriculture, the status of agricultural and horticultural crops, problems being faced by farmers, immediate measures required to protect crops and the availability of drinking water.

Officials told the chief minister that a preliminary assessment for the 2026 kharif season indicated drought-like conditions in 513 mandals across 28 districts. Of these, conditions were classified as severe in 268 mandals and moderate in 245 mandals, according to the preliminary assessment.

Naidu directed officials to scientifically assess the prevailing rainfall deficit and drought-like conditions across the state and declare drought-affected mandals by October 1.

He also instructed the officials to initiate advance measures to prevent crop losses and submit monthly reports to the Centre on the rainfall deficit and drought situation in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials informed the chief minister that the process of identifying drought-affected mandals was being undertaken by comprehensively analysing information received from six departments. The assessment includes rainfall patterns, extent of cultivation, groundwater levels, soil moisture, satellite imagery and water storage levels in reservoirs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials informed the chief minister that the process of identifying drought-affected mandals was being undertaken by comprehensively analysing information received from six departments. The assessment includes rainfall patterns, extent of cultivation, groundwater levels, soil moisture, satellite imagery and water storage levels in reservoirs. {{/usCountry}}

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The agriculture department will conduct field-level inspections to assess the actual impact of the rainfall deficit. Field teams working under the supervision of district collectors will examine crop damage and losses in agricultural yields.

Following the field inspections, the agriculture Department will submit its reports to the respective district collectors. The collectors will subsequently forward proposals for declaring drought-affected areas to the revenue and disaster management department.

Naidu asked the district collectors to submit the drought proposals by September 24. The proposals will be examined at a state-level committee meeting scheduled for September 29, following which the drought-affected mandals are expected to be declared by October 1.

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Officials also briefed the Chief Minister about the possible impact of El Niño, in addition to the prevailing rainfall deficit. According to the officials, crops falling under 1,357 Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) in 21 districts have been identified as being in the high-risk category.

They said El Niño-related conditions could affect horticultural and other crops spread over 17,916 hectares, including orange, sweet orange (battayi), mango, red chilli, onion and vegetable crops.

With water availability declining, Naidu directed officials to give maximum priority to micro-irrigation so that larger areas could be protected with limited water resources.

Naidu instructed officials to ensure that people across the state do not face drinking water shortages due to the prevailing drought-like conditions. He directed officials to make arrangements for supplying additional water through tankers, wherever necessary, particularly in areas that depend heavily on borewells for drinking water.

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Frequently Asked Questions What are the current drought conditions in Andhra Pradesh? Nearly 75% of Andhra Pradesh is reeling under drought-like conditions primarily due to the impact of the El Nino effect. What measures is the chief minister taking to address the drought? Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alerted district authorities and directed them to take contingency measures, assess rainfall deficits, and report on the drought situation. What is the status of crop damage due to the drought? A preliminary assessment indicates severe drought-like conditions in 268 mandals and moderate conditions in 245 mandals for the upcoming kharif season. How will the government ensure water supply during the drought? Naidu has directed officials to make arrangements for supplying additional water through tankers, particularly in areas that rely heavily on borewells.