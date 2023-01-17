Andhra man arrested on theft charges found dead in police custody

A 35-year-old man, arrested on the charges of stealing sheep, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in police custody in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Tuesday, officials in the know of the matter said on Tuesday.

Anantapur superintendent of police (SP) Dr Kaginelli Fakkerappa told reporters that the deceased was identified as Kuruba Ramanjaneyulu of Sanapa village of Atmakur block.

“He was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the computer room of the Rayadurgam town police station in the early hours,” he said.

The SP further said that Rayadurgam town police inspector Srinivasa Rao, constables Madhu Babu and Ganganna and home guard Ramesh have been placed under suspension for dereliction of their duties, following the orders of Anantapur range deputy inspector general (DIG) M Ravi Prakash.

The SP asked Anantapur in-charge deputy SP Mahboob Basha to conduct a departmental inquiry and submit a report for further action.

The SP said Ramanjaneyulu, with another person named Srinivasulu, was caught red-handed by the local villagers on the outskirts of Rayadurgam stealing sheep on Monday evening. The villagers thrashed them before handing them to the police.

“Both the accused were subsequently shifted to Rayadurgam police station and kept in the lock-up room. On Tuesday morning, the body of Ramanjaneyulu was found hanging from a ceiling fan with his lungi in the computer room,” Fakkerrappa said.

As the report was flashed on the local television channels, the SP visited Rayadurgam police station and enquired about the incident. He asked the police why Ramanjaneyulu, who was supposed to be in the lock-up, was found hanging in the computer room.

After the preliminary inquiry, the SP suspended the inspector and four other cops pending a departmental inquiry.

“The body of the deceased was sent for autopsy as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). A magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the incident,” he added.

