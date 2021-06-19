Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Andhra man slits girl's throat, kills her for rejecting his proposal, arrested
Andhra man slits girl's throat, kills her for rejecting his proposal, arrested

According to sub-inspector of Badvel rural police station, Chandrasekhar, Charan, 21, from Chintala Cheruvu village had been following Sirisha, 19 of the same village for some time.
ANI | , Kadapa
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh police on Friday arrested a youth from Kadapa who had absconded after murdering a 19-year-old girl for rejecting his proposal.

"He has been following her in the name of love. But the girl rejected his proposal. This evening at around 4.30 pm Sirisha went to a field next to her house to fetch grass. Charan followed her and attacked her with a knife. He slit her throat and murdered her," said Chandrasekhar.

"On coming to know about the matter, family members and other villagers beat him up. The injured accused has been shifted to Badvel government hospital," he added.

The police have shifted the girl's body to the government general hospital.

Legal formalities are to be complied with. (ANI)

