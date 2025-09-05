Andhra okays health policy for coverage up to 25L

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet on Thursday approved the “Universal Health Policy” aimed at extending medical insurance coverage up to ₹25 lakh to the people below poverty line in the state. The cabinet decided to invite tenders from insurance companies for the design of a Universal Health Policy in a hybrid mode. (ANI)

Briefing reporters about the decision taken by the state cabinet chaired by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the state secretariat, information and public relations minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi said the Universal Health Policy, to be implemented under Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Dr NTR Vaidya Seva, would provide quality medical care to nearly five crore people in the state.

The cabinet decided to invite tenders from insurance companies for the design of a Universal Health Policy in a hybrid mode. “Families below the poverty line will receive coverage up to ₹2.5 lakh through insurance, and an additional coverage up to ₹25 lakh through the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust. Families above the poverty line will be eligible for insurance coverage from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh annually,” the minister said.

He said all citizens except employees covered under EHS (Employee Health Scheme) will be included in the scheme. “The chief minister directed that even journalists covered under the Working Journalists Health Scheme should also be brought under this scheme,” he said.

“Payments up to ₹25 lakh will be processed directly by insurance companies, with the government reimbursing them later. The scheme will cover 3,257 medical procedures, including 324 reserved for government hospitals (up from 169 earlier),” Parthasarathy said.

The scheme envisages granting of approvals for hospital admissions within six hours and hospital payments within 15 days. “There would be an anti-fraud monitoring under PMJAY, and real-time oversight via QR codes and a control room managed by NTR Trust,” he said.

The cabinet approved granting exemption from stamp duty (on a reimbursement basis) for sale/lease deeds executed for educational and healthcare institutions which were allotted land in Amaravati on or after January 1, 2025 by the AP capital region development authority (APCRDA). This is expected to attract reputed institutions to set up in Amaravati, he said.

The cabinet approved draft ordinances amending the Municipal Corporations Act (1955), AP Municipalities Act (1965), APCRDA Act (2014), and AP Metropolitan Region & Urban Development Authorities Act (2016), regulating unauthorized constructions and deviations as of August 31, 2025.

“A survey conducted by the government identified 59,375 unauthorized buildings, 49,936 deviations, and 10,212 extra floors across the state,” the minister said.

The cabinet sanctioned ₹571.46 crore for 392 irrigation infrastructure repair and restoration works in flood-hit constituencies including Gannavaram, Nuzvid, Jaggaiahpeta, Tiruvuru, Nandigama, Vijayawada Central, Penamaluru, Jagampeta, Pithapuram, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Gopalapuram and Tanuku.

The cabinet also approved introduction of a draft Bill in the state assembly, replacing an earlier ordinance promulgated on April 17, 2025 for implementing sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes to ensure equitable and uniform progress across sub-groups.

The cabinet approved the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department’s proposal for the Operation and Maintenance Policy of Rural Drinking Water Supply Schemes in line with National Jal Jeevan Mission guidelines.

The policy aims to promote community-managed infrastructure, ensure sustainable water use, extend asset life, guarantee equitable access to safe drinking water, and strengthen water quality monitoring and greywater management.

“Approval was also given to authorize APCRDA Commissioner to finalize the L1 bidder and issue LOA for development of trunk infrastructure in Amaravati Government Complex area, covering roads, drains, water supply, sewerage, electricity, ICT ducts, recycled water lines and avenue plantations,” Parthasarathy added.