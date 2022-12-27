Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh: 4 dead, 1 injured in fire at pharma company lab

india news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 06:50 AM IST

Four workers were killed while one was seriously injured in a flash fire that was reported in Paravada Laurus Pharma labs Limited Company in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli, according to an official on late Monday evening.

ANI | , New Delhi

As per a police inspector, the injured person was shifted to the nearby hospital.

"The incident happened while under maintenance works," the police said.

State Industries Minister Amarnath said that the injured worker is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The Minister has informed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy about the incident.

Amarnath informed that the Chief Minister announced that compensation of 25 lakh will be paid to the families of the deceased workers.

Amarnath directed the medical officials to provide medical aid to another worker who was seriously injured in the accident.

A probe to ascertain the cause of the accident has been ordered.

