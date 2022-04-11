Andhra Pradesh cabinet rejig triggers rebellion in YSRC, protests across state

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue to have five deputies along with 20 other ministers in his reconstituted Cabinet. On Monday, Reddy reconstituted the state cabinet, inducting 13 new faces and re-inducting 11 from his first team. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 members of the cabinet at a public function near the state secretariat in Amaravati. The reconstitution of the state cabinet, however, triggered a rebellion in the ruling YSR Congress on an unprecedented scale as the party cadre took to the streets and organised protests in many districts.

According to news agency PTI, former home minister M Sucharita, who was denied a second term, submitted her resignation as MLA. She held a meeting with the party workers in Guntur, at the same time the new Cabinet was being inducted, and told them she was resigning as a legislator "due to personal reasons."

Sucharita was reportedly upset over not being re-inducted into the cabinet when fellow Dalits such as T Vanita and others were taken back.

Sucharita, however, claimed she was not unhappy over not getting a second chance and maintained she would continue in the party.

PTI reported that another former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who was the first to trigger the rebellion on Sunday, sent a message to the YSRC leadership that he would resign from his MLA post. Balineni's supporters organised road blockades in Ongole and some other parts of Prakasam district, demanding that he be re-inducted into the cabinet. Elected representatives of local bodies, including the Ongole Municipal Corporation, threatened to quit their posts if Balineni was not made a minister again.

Balineni, a relative of the CM, was among the first to resign as a minister from the Kiran Kumar Reddy cabinet and the Congress party and join the YSRC floated by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao district, followers of Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udayabhanu burnt a two-wheeler and tyres and staged a rasta-roko, blocking traffic on the busy national highway-65, protesting the denial of a cabinet berth for their leader.

In Palnadu district, four-time MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy went incommunicado, sulking over denial of ministership even as his supporters held protests in Macherla constituency.

In Anakapalli district, senior legislator Karanam Dharma Sri's supported staged a rasta-roko but he asked them to desist from organising any protests against the party interests.

