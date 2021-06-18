Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Andhra Pradesh extends partial lockdown till June 30

In East Godavari district, where there were more Covid cases, the relaxations would continue to be from 6am to 2pm only
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:44 AM IST
A medic takes swab samples for Covid-19 test of people entering Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh. (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced extension of partial lockdown in the state till June 30 to contain the spread of Covid-19, with more relaxations.

A decision to this effect was taken by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Covid-19 in the afternoon. The lockdown will be relaxed from 6am to 6pm every day with effect from Monday, June 21. At present, there is relaxation in lockdown from 6am to 1pm, with a grace period of an hour for people to return home.

“Now, the relaxation in curfew will be extended till 5pm with an hour’s grace period. All the shops and establishments should be closed by 5pm and people have to return home by 6pm. The lockdown will be strictly in force from 6pm till 6am the following day,” an official release from the chief minister’s office said.

In East Godavari district, which has recorded more Covid cases, the relaxations would continue to be from 6am to 2pm only.

The chief minister also said that all government offices will observe regular hours in view of the relaxation in curbs. He also asked the authorities to ensure 100% attendance of employees.

On Thursday evening, Andhra Pradesh reported 6,151 Covid cases out of 102,000 samples tested in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of cases in the state to 1,832,902. At present, there are 69,831 active positive cases in the state. There were also 58 deaths due to Covid-19, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,167.

