Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh govt extends Covid-19 curfew till June 10
india news

Andhra Pradesh govt extends Covid-19 curfew till June 10

"Curfew extended till June 10th in Andhra Pradesh. Timings remain the same," informed Chief Minister's Office.
ANI | , Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The curfew was scheduled to end today. Now the restrictions have been extended by 10 more days. (HT PHOTO.)(HT_PRINT)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced that it has extended the Covid-19 curfew in the state till June 10.

"Curfew extended till June 10th in Andhra Pradesh. Timings remain the same," informed Chief Minister's Office.

The curfew was scheduled to end today. Now the restrictions have been extended by 10 more days. The relaxation time remains the same from 6 am to 12 noon.

According to the state health department, Andhra Pradesh reported 13,400 new Covid-19 cases, 21,133 recoveries and 94 deaths in the 24 hours on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 in andhra pradesh covid-19 curfew
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP