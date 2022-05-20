Andhra Pradesh introduces exclusive ambulances equipped with small laboratory for animals

In a first of its kind initiative, Andhra Pradesh chief minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched mobile ambulance veterinary clinics (MAVCs) to ensure better accessibility to medical veterinary services at the doorstep.

The CM flagged off a fleet of 175 mobile veterinary ambulances at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

“An amount of ₹143 crore has been spent for these 175 ambulances introduced under phase 1. Another 165 veterinary ambulances costing ₹135 crore will be added in the second phase, making it a total of 340 ambulances with two veterinary ambulances for each of 175 assembly constituencies,” an official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) read.

The ambulances would attend to all emergency services, including artificial insemination services and early veterinary diagnosis. Another major facility these ambulances will provide is the ‘hydraulic lift’ facility to lift animals and shift them to the nearest government veterinary facility in case of emergency.

There will be a veterinary doctor and a para-veterinary worker in each ambulance. “In case of emergency, people can reach out to a toll free number – 1962 for immediate medical assistance,” the official release said.

The ambulance also includes a small laboratory equipped with a microscope to perform 20 types of manure tests and 15 types of blood tests, all types of vaccines, medicines and hydraulic facility to load cattle into the vehicle.

“In addition to primary medical services, veterinary ambulances are also designed to perform minor surgeries on bovine animals, sheep, Goats and pets. In case of necessity, the animal can be taken to the nearest veterinary area hospital / veterinary polyclinic for proper treatment to save their life,” the official release said.

After treatment, the animal will be transported back to the livestock farmer’s house free of cost, it added.

