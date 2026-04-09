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Andhra Pradesh may ban private sleeper buses after spate of deadly accidents

The cabinet sub-committee constituted by CM N Chandrababu Naidu to review measures to prevent bus accidents took the matter up for discussion on Tuesday.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:33 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating a ban on private sleeper buses, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the move was spurred by a recent spate of serious accidents involving such vehicles.

The Andhra Pradesh government is contemplating a ban on private sleeper buses, representational image. (Pexels)

The cabinet sub-committee constituted by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to review measures to prevent bus accidents took the matter up for discussion on Tuesday. State transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and home minister Vangalapudi Anitha were present.

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Most private sleeper buses currently in service were converted vehicles rather than factory-built models, officials present informed the sub-committee, and flagged the lax compliance with structural and safety standards, including lack of adequate emergency exits and poor ventilation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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