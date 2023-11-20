close_game
Andhra Pradesh: Over 30 fishing boats gutted in massive fire at Visakhapatnam harbour

ByHT News Desk
Nov 20, 2023 08:09 AM IST

The police said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

A massive fire broke out at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fishing harbour and gutted around 35 fishing boats on Sunday night. Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Reddy said the fire first broke out on a boat and then spread to nearly 35 fibre-mechanised boats at midnight.

The fire first broke out on a boat and then spread to nearly 35 fibre-mechanised boats at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fishing harbour at midnight.(ANI)
The fire first broke out on a boat and then spread to nearly 35 fibre-mechanised boats at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fishing harbour at midnight.(ANI)

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, he said.

“Police and fire teams responded immediately. The fire was brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A case has been filed and an investigation is underway,” Reddy said.

Visuals surfaced online showed firefighters trying to douse the blaze as helpless fishermen looked at the harbour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

